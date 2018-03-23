Editorial: Albania’s real EU membership race is with itself, not Serbia
Story Highlights
- Albania’s EU integration race is first and foremost with itself -- in developing and maintaining European standards in rule of law, education, healthcare and human rights -- as well in achieving full economic development and building a strong democratic society -- basically, building hope for the future. Serbia, is already ahead of Albania in several of those aspects, even though many among us don’t like to admit it.
In a recent interview in Brussels, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama mentioned that he saw Albania’s bid to join the European Union as a race between the country and Serbia,