Vangjush Mio’s impressionist paintings open for the Italian public

TIRANA, March 22 – An exhibition from Albanian impressionist painter Vangjush Mio opened this week in Italy’s Venice. The exhibition, featuring some of Mio’s best works, will remain open until April 22 and has already received critical acclaim from the Italian press.

“The poet of landscapes and one of the first Albanian impressionists, pioneer of light on canvas, the people’s painter and initiator of painting and modern art in Albania. These are some of the epithets historians and art critics alike have used to honor Vangjush Mio, who was born and spent most of his life in Korca, known as ‘Albania’s little Paris’,” read the event’s description.

The exhibition, sponsored by the Ministry for Culture and the Ministry for Tourism, is hosted by the Don Orione Artigianelli cultural centre – a majestic hall surrounded by a magical atmosphere that has witnessed the birth of venetian art in the middle of the 18th and 20th centuries.

“The idea to create a big Vangjush Mio exhibition came from Mio’s daughter, Rozeta, to bring her father again in Venice, after almost a century, and make this great inheritance of Albanian art known to the international community,” Migena Hajdari, director of BluArt Events and Gallery and the curator of the exhibition told local media.