Albania launches first toll road amid internal, Kosovo concerns
Story Highlights
- “Economic cooperation between Kosovo and Albania as two countries of a divided people is not at the desired level. There exist different tariff and non-tariff barriers that hold back cooperation progress and that's why the implementation of the toll will be an extra barrier that will mostly affect Kosovars who visit Albania more each year," says Safet Gerxhalliu, the head of the Kosovo Chamber of Commerce
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 26 – Toll system testing on the Highway of Nation linking Albania to Kosovo has angered local communities, businesses and the opposition who fear the average €5 fees