Albania joins EU, US action, expels 2 Russian diplomats in protest of UK poisoning
Story Highlights
- The MEFA decision came as part of provisions placed by the US, EU and UK in relation to the alleged Russian nerve agent attack on former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter on UK territory.
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 26 – Two Russian embassy diplomats were ordered on Monday to leave Albania as their activities “have not been in accordance with their diplomatic status,” according to a