Slight 2017 FDI drop signals tough times ahead as major projects near completion

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 26, 2018 18:54

Slight 2017 FDI drop signals tough times ahead as major projects near completion

Story Highlights

  • FDI dropped to €908 million in 2017, down from €943 million in 2016, hinting of headwinds ahead at a time when oil and mineral prices slowly recover from the mid-2014 slump in commodity prices and an ambitious but rather controversial €1 billion PPP program and tax incentives for investment in the tourism sector are the only opportunities to fill an annual gap of more than €200 million left by TAP and the Devoll HPP

Related Articles

TIRANA, March 26 – Foreign direct investment slightly fell in 2017 when TAP and the Devoll hydropower project were at their peak level, signaling tough times ahead as the two

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 26, 2018 18:54

Free-to-read articles

Read More