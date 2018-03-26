Slight 2017 FDI drop signals tough times ahead as major projects near completion
Story Highlights
- FDI dropped to €908 million in 2017, down from €943 million in 2016, hinting of headwinds ahead at a time when oil and mineral prices slowly recover from the mid-2014 slump in commodity prices and an ambitious but rather controversial €1 billion PPP program and tax incentives for investment in the tourism sector are the only opportunities to fill an annual gap of more than €200 million left by TAP and the Devoll HPP
TIRANA, March 26 – Foreign direct investment slightly fell in 2017 when TAP and the Devoll hydropower project were at their peak level, signaling tough times ahead as the two