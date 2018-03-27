Only accountability and transparency can bring back citizens’ trust
- “We are fully aware that any partial action or result either by the Prosecutor’s office, the High Inspectorate of Declaration and Audit of Assets and Conflict of Interests or the Supreme State Audit will fail to effectively combat corruption, without establishing, and not only formally doing it, a national anticorruption front, where the emphasis is on strengthening accountability and transparency of public institutions,” says Bujar Leskaj, the head of Albania’s Supreme State Audit. “The first action by this front must come with the dismissal from central government of those dozens of senior executives evidenced and denounced by the Supreme State Audit in flagrant abuse of state property and funds, and not only waiting from the State Prosecutor’s office moves,” he adds.
By Bujar Leskaj* Within the time frame of less than two months (February-March 2018), three prestigious and credible international institutions have assessed the level of corruption in Albania’s state administration