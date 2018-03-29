Pyramid building to turn into youth digital literacy center

Pyramid building to turn into youth digital literacy center

  • “We are making the first official step to transform the Tirana Pyramid, our city's most iconic building, into the biggest youth center, mainly focused on digital education, information technology literacy and serving art, culture, offering vocational training education courses or other youth opportunities," said Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj

TIRANA, March 27 – Tirana’s iconic pyramid building, one of the communism era landmarks in the capital city, is set to become a youth multifunctional center focused on digital literacy.

