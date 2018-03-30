Editorial: Gov’t should consider lowering tolls on Albania-Kosovo highway
Story Highlights
- Tolls are a practice known internationally and can be used to benefit the taxpayers, but starting a concession with a price that is very high for the market while there is no real alternative to the road that is being tolled could ultimately do more harm than good. As such, Albania’s government should consider drastically lowering the toll to prevent its negative economic, social and political effects.
Related Articles
It’s one of the prides of post-communist Albania – a major four-lane highway that penetrates the country’s unforgiving mountainous interior to connect to Kosovo, cutting what used to be an