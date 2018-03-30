DP accuses PM Rama of property embezzlement in the country’s south
Story Highlights
- Socialist MP Hyseni was head of the Task Force some years ago to monitor coastline property embezzlement and, according to the opposition, he abused his office by buying the embezzled property for 230 million Albanian Lek using fake documents.
TIRANA, March 27 – The opposition’s Democratic Party (DP) published documents on Sunday allegedly proving Prime Minister Edi Rama’s involvement in the illegal embezzlement schemes of the country’s South coastline