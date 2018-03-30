Kotzias visit to Tirana paves the way for Greek PM Tsipras’ arrival
Story Highlights
- Kotzia’s arrival to Tirana comes two weeks after President Ilir Meta authorized the progress of negotiations concerning the new maritime agreement between Greece and Albania, which Bushati has claimed will positively replace the unconstitutional agreement the 2010 Democratic government signed
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 29 – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias paid a short visit to Tirana and counterpart Ditmir Bushati on Thursday for a behind-close-doors meeting. Kotzia’s arrival to Tirana comes