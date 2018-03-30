Albanian renowned tenor returns for Strauss operetta Die Fledermaus
Story Highlights
- The special event is taking place in the context of the Albania-Austria cultural year 2018 activities which was launched in February based on the motto Rediscovering Common Things and organized in cooperation with the Austrian Embassy to Tirana.
TIRANA, March 29 – The internationally known Albanian tenor Saimir Pirgu will return to Tirana this week for the debut of Johann Strauss’ operetta Die Fledermaus on March 31 at