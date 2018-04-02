Austrian company plans €500 mln gas-fired power plant in Albania’s TAP section
- If materialized the major proposed investment, would diversify the country’s currently wholly hydro-dependent domestic electricity generation and serve as a replacement for TAP and the Devoll HPPs, the two main sources of FDI in the past four years
TIRANA, April 2 –With the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and its Albania section is in its final construction stage, an Austrian company has unveiled plans to build a big natural gas-fired