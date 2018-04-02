US Embassy April Fool’s drawing pokes fun at prolonged justice reform
Story Highlights
- Lu has in the past written that Albanian politicians made promises for which both the EU and the US provided resources to help them keep and that Albanians are becoming impatient to the lack of punishment towards the ‘big fish’ of politics and the justice system.
Related Articles
TIRANA, April 2 – After an initial cartoon published in January, the US Embassy to Tirana wished Albanians April’s Fool Day by once again posting a caricature of US Ambassador