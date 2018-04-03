Highway tolls trigger trade, tourism concerns as Kosovars warn of boycott

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times April 3, 2018 13:38

Highway tolls trigger trade, tourism concerns as Kosovars warn of boycott

Story Highlights

  • Kosovo business representatives have warned they could boycott Albania products and address regional markets for alternatives, describing the new tolls that range from €16.2 to €22.5 for mid and high-tonnage truck as unaffordable

Related Articles

TIRANA, April 3 – The launch of tolls on the Albania section of the ‘Highway of Nation’ linking Albania to Kosovo has led to concerns that trade exchanges between the

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times April 3, 2018 13:38

Free-to-read articles

Read More