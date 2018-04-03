Kosovo’s extradition of Turkish nationals shows state inefficiency, according to experts

Kosovo’s extradition of Turkish nationals shows state inefficiency, according to experts

  • “This is a crystal clear case of Kosovo failing to act as a state based on all international law, legal frameworks and its own constitutional procedures which protect the human rights of legal citizens in a democratic country,” an expert of the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) told the Tirana Times.

TIRANA, April 3 – Kosovo’s arrest and extradition last week of six Turkish citizens allegedly working for cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed for the

