Household consumption struggles as Albania GDP hits 9-year high
Story Highlights
- Translating economic growth into employment and inclusive welfare is one of the main challenges facing the Albanian economy which has been growing by 1 to 3.8 percent in the past nine years compared to a pre-crisis decade of 6 percent annually, experts say
Related Articles
TIRANA, April 3 – The Albanian economy hit a 9-year high of 3.84 percent in 2017, but household consumption was about 1 percentage point lower compared to the annual GDP