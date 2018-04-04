Drug trafficking dominates as €9 mln seized in suspected money laundering
Story Highlights
- While the origin of the alleged criminal proceeds remains unknown for about two-thirds of the 401 cases reported to police and prosecution authorities in 2017, financial intelligence officers say they identified 43 suspected cases where the origin of the proceeds is drug trafficking, 31 cases of financial fraud and tax evasion, 15 cases linked to abuse of office and 10 cases involving people with criminal records or suspected terrorism financing
TIRANA, April 4 – Albanian law enforcement authorities seized about €9 million in suspected money laundering transfers and bank accounts in 2017 with the majority of identified cases originating from