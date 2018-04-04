On the government’s unconditional implementation of the IMF recommendations

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times April 4, 2018 13:31

Story Highlights

  • The risks associated with concessions and PPPs make it imperative and necessary for the Parliament to look into opportunities for creating a unit of permanent and professional opponent thinking to the generation and implementation of these contracts, a secretariat within the Parliament,

Related Articles

By Bujar Leskaj The closing statement of 20th of March 2018 of the first International Monetary Fund monitoring mission, after having granted Albania a three-year loan of 330.9 million euro

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times April 4, 2018 13:31

Free-to-read articles

Read More