Closures hit record high as some 11,000 small businesses included in VAT system
- Albania’s tax administration reports more than 3,800 businesses, mainly small ones and operating in key regions of Tirana and Durres switched to passive status in the first three months of this year, ahead of the inclusion of more than 11,000 businesses nationwide in the 20 percent VAT system
TIRANA, April 4 – The number of business closures during the first three months of this year hit a record high of about 42 a day, a 50 percent hike