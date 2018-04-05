New rules allow borrowers to convert euro-denominated loans to national currency
Story Highlights
- “The adopted changes also envisage the consumers' right to request the conversion of the loan to the currency they generate their income as well as being provided an illustrating example as part of the pre-contract information in cases when applying for loans in currencies different from what they generate their income,” says the central bank
Related Articles
TIRANA, April 5 – New rules adopted by Albania’s central bank now allow borrowers to convert their loans to the currency they generate their income and request samples of their