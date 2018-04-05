WTTC: Travel & tourism set to become one of Albania’s leading sectors
Story Highlights
- The 2017 direct contribution of the travel and tourism industry to Albania's GDP was at $1.1 billion, 8.5 percent of the country's GDP and is forecast to rise by an annual average of 4.7 percent a year over the next decade to climb to $1.85 billion or 9.3 percent of annual GDP by 2028, says WTTC in its latest Economic Impact Research report
TIRANA, April 5 – The direct and total contribution that the travel and tourism industry has to Albania’s GDP, employment and exports ranks Albania’s one of Europe’s best performers and