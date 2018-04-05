Albania urged to define originality, uniqueness in new cultural strategy
Story Highlights
- “Quality tourism requires a different unique experience for a place to be distinctive and generate different types of services and experiences. Albania should characterize its cultural offer to highlight the uniqueness of the place and its people,” says a Council of Europe report
TIRANA, April 5 – Albania has yet to define its originality and what the country is standing for in the concert of nations, a Council of Europe-commissioned report says as