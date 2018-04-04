Italian police to launch more surveillance flights against Albanian cannabis plantations
Story Highlights
- In addition to the prolonged scanning period, flying hours over Albanian territory will also be added to the operation -- last year’s 53 missions, divided in about 129 flying hours, will increase by 30%, local media reported.
Related Articles
TIRANA, April 3 – The Italian Guardia di Finanza planes annually scanning massive surfaces of Albanian territory for cannabis plantations will be operating for a longer time period this year,