Tujani Canyon, Tirana’s hidden gem

This amazing canyon is located in the vicinity of Tirana, right on the gorge between Tujan and Brrari Mountain. The river that has formed this canyon for thousands of years, is called the ‘River of Tirana’ also known as the Brrari River in the village of Brrar, some 9 km outside Tirana.

Its waters originate from Mali me Gropa (Mountain with Holes) and flows to the Erzen River. The canyon is 1.2 km long and during its path forms cavities, small cataracts, holes etc., creating an interesting terrain for those who prefer exploring it.

The canyon is located along the ancient ‘Arbri Road’ that used to connect central Albania to present-day Macedonia. Those who prefer mountain walking should take the Old Arbri Road which offers an amazing experience, tour operators say.

“Although there are no road signs, local guides can help. The road to Tujani from Tirana passes to Shishtufinë and continues to the village of Brrar. Most of the road is paved,” says the visit-tirana portal.

In addition to Tujani, the village of Pellumbas and its famous cave close to the Erzeni Canyon, some 25 km southeast the capital city, have become a popular sites for Albanian and international hikers and adventure travelers in recent years.

The nearby Erzeni Canyon is also a spectacular destination with stunning views and waterfalls, also a perfect place to bathe and swim in summer.

Represented by mountain hiking and rafting along canyons, Albania’s adventure tourism is also gaining popularity among European adventurers seeking new challenges in emerging destinations.

Last year, U.S.-based Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) placed Albania as one of the three destinations added to the top adventure travel destinations along with Cuba and Portugal.

Several outdoor tour operators in the country offer hiking, rafting, biking, horse riding and birds watching adventures in the country, while cross-border tourism is gaining an upper hand with the opening of some mountain hiking trails such as the ancient Via Egnatia linking Rome to Byzantium, the present-day Istanbul, crossing through Albania and Macedonia.