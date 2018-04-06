Editorial: High tax policies, failure to produce economic growth behind Albania’s social unrest
Story Highlights
- With real democracy in decline for years, the government is often finding itself in a bubble, taking decisions, particularly on things that affect citizens’ finances, with little public consultation.
Related Articles
Much of the news this week has focused on the Kukes-Durres highway toll clashes, the ensuing arrests and related protests. While these events are important, they are a symptom of