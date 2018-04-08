Protesters demand release of detained toll road demonstrators carrying ‘Arrest me too’ placards
Story Highlights
- Protesters called for ‘good governance’ in addition to calling for the arrested protesters to be released - lower taxes on roads and services, less police interference and arrests and lower structural ‘arrogance’ towards the country’s extremely poor social class.
TIRANA, April 8 – Citizens coming from both Tirana and Kukes protested in front of the government’s headquarters on Saturday carrying slogans reading Arrest Me Too. Protesters were asking for