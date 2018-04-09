Opposition leader Lulzim Basha faces ‘illegal protest’ charges over call for civil disobedience
Story Highlights
- Among those facing the charges ‘organization and participation in illegal protests and manifestations’, ‘disturbance of public order’ and ‘traffic congestion’ are the opposition’s Democratic Party (DP) leader Lulzim Basha and Socialist Movement for Integration (SMI) leader Monika Kryemadhi, local media has reported.
TIRANA, April 9 – Tirana police took penal action against 50 protest organizers and participators from Thursday, when hundreds of people blocked the main national roads of Vora, Elbasan, Lushnje and