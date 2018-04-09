Albania has one of region’s highest tax burden, poorest collection rates, study shows
Story Highlights
- At 25.9 percent of the GDP in 2017, Albania's 2017 tax burden was 2 percentage points higher compared to 2014 after the country abandoned its 10 percent flat tax regime, a hike meaning taxpayers paid at least an extra €200 million compared to four years ago
TIRANA, April 9 – Albania is one of the ten Balkan countries where the tax burden registered one of the highest increases in the past four years, but yet continues