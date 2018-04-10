Small businesses down shutters in protest of high tax burden, fearing massive bankruptcies

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times April 10, 2018 15:03

Small businesses down shutters in protest of high tax burden, fearing massive bankruptcies

Story Highlights

  • The Small and Medium-Sized Business Association, the initiator of the protests, says including small businesses in the VAT system will be an ‘earthquake’ that risks taking to bankruptcy half of small businesses due to unaffordable tax burden

Related Articles

TIRANA, April 10 – Small businesses in Albania’s main regions massively downed shutters for about an hour on Tuesday in protest of legal changes which they say increase their tax

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times April 10, 2018 15:03

Free-to-read articles

Read More