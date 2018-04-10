Small businesses down shutters in protest of high tax burden, fearing massive bankruptcies
Story Highlights
- The Small and Medium-Sized Business Association, the initiator of the protests, says including small businesses in the VAT system will be an ‘earthquake’ that risks taking to bankruptcy half of small businesses due to unaffordable tax burden
TIRANA, April 10 – Small businesses in Albania’s main regions massively downed shutters for about an hour on Tuesday in protest of legal changes which they say increase their tax