Central bank unveils three main barriers hindering monetary policy pass-through
Story Highlights
- "The first barrier involves the relatively high use of Europe's single currency in the Albanian financial markets and the economy. High levels of euroisation hinder the monetary policy's transmission, reducing its scope of action and exposes private stakeholders and the financial system toward currency exchange fluctuations," says central bank governor Gent Sejko
TIRANA, April 10 – High levels of euroisation, commercial banks’ unwillingness to expand credit and the poor development of Albania’s financial markets are the three main factors that have held