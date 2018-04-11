Capital murder points at plight of revenge killings

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times April 11, 2018 11:04

Capital murder points at plight of revenge killings

Story Highlights

  • Local media reported Majollari had requested political asylum abroad several times after receiving revenge threats, but his request was refused. According to the police, he had so far led a quiet life and did not have any penal charges record.

Related Articles

TIRANA, April 11 — A 28-year-old man was murdered on Tuesday from firearm wounds in the body and head, in what police suspects was a revenge fueled homicide. Marjo Majollari

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times April 11, 2018 11:04

Free-to-read articles

Read More