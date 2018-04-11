World Bank warns of PPP, business climate threats to Albania’s mid-term growth prospects
Story Highlights
- Having registered one of the highest growth rates in the Western Balkans over the past couple of years, Albania is one of the two EU aspirant regional countries along with Montenegro whose GDP growth is expected to slow down over 2018-2020
TIRANA, April 11 – The World Bank has kept unchanged its Albania forecast for the next couple of years when it expects the country’s GDP growth to slow down as