Economy experts worried over non-inclusive growth benefiting only a fifth of population
Story Highlights
- “Despite some positive changes during the past decade, Albania is still part of those countries with exclusive growth, meaning that the number of economic stakeholders who contribute to GDP growth is still low compared to the total economic stakeholders and as a result even the ‘lion's share’ of economic growth goes almost entirely in favor of these stakeholders, triggering huge gaps in income and economic and financial benefits,” says economist Adrian Civici
Related Articles
TIRANA, April 12 – The Albanian economy hit a 9-year high of about 3.8 percent in 2017, but economists say the country’s GDP needs to grow by at least