Albania’s Kala festival selected among top eight destination hotspots

TIRANA, June 7 – The Kala Festival – a first timer to take place in Albania’s idyllic Southern gem Dhermi Beach – was selected by Redbull as one of the eight most stunning festival destinations to visit in 2018.

Taking place at the meeting point of the Adriatic and Ionian seas, for seven days between June 20 and June 27, Kala’s debut season “brings a heavyweight line-up to an Albanian coastal location that’s never been used before.”

As already declared in the official website, where the last remaining tickets can be purchased, Detroit heads lead the line-up with house hero Moodyman and techno OGs Underground Resistance rapping with sets by Depth Charge, also known as Mark Flash and Mike Banks.

The country’s first ever international music festival, Kala is expected to deliver promises of “open air dancing, music and escapism” during the seven days at the south.

Particularly interesting, the festival location is set on an undiscovered coastline only accessible by boat, claiming to showcase the real beauty of the Albanian riviera.

With the parties running around the clock, the festival boasts to have the perfect balance of

creativity and adventure to keep festival-goers transfixed.

The ticket price gets you festival access, accommodation and transfers from Corfu, Greece via boat.