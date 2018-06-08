Head of Constitutional Court risks ousting under vetting process

TIRANA, June 8 – Albania’s head of the Constitutional Court Bashkim Dedja risks not passing the vetting process under the judiciary reform due to problems with justifying his wealth, local media reported on Friday.

The Independent Qualification Commission’s report hints at doubts concerning a debt Dedja took from his brother-in-law and his ownership of two apartments in Tirana and Durres’ Golem area.

Concerning Dedja’s 10,000 euro debt, the IQC found out that on the date signed on the notary contract Dedja’s brother-in-law was abroad. Afterwards, Dedja submitted a second notary contract declaring it was the father of his brother-in-law who lent him the money.

In addition, the Golem apartment is reportedly under Dedja’s brother ownership, although further verification showed that Dedja has paid all electricity bills for the apartment since it was purchased.

Similarly, the paperwork submitted by Dedja for the Tirana apartment initially showed it was purchased by Dedja with monetary contributions from his brother, then was declared as if he purchased it and, lastly, according to the IQC, his brother was once again involved as co-owner.

Dedja’s lawyer has argued that all his wealth has been accumulated through legal means, while the official verdict for the head of the Constitutional Court will be given on January 13.