Two Kosovo terrorists planning to attack KFOR NATO arrested in Prishtina
Story Highlights
- According to the court, the defendant G.SH., who is also a Belgian citizen, is in addition suspected to have deliberately planned to carry out terrorist acts in citizen populated areas in Belgium and France during the entire month of May and until his arrest on Sunday, June 6.
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 11 – The Prishtina Basic Court approved on Friday a request from the Special Prosecution to impose a one-month detention on two people suspected of preparing terrorist acts