Albanian artists give government deadline to withdraw national theater project, warn protests will deteriorate

TIRANA, June 12 – Albania’s Theater Alliance said Friday, June 15, at 7pm, is the last deadline for the government to withdraw its draft law to destroy the existing National Theater, before artists enter the building and lock themselves inside.

“In case the government doesn’t withdraw its draft law until next Friday, at 7pm, we will enter the theater building and won’t come out,” actor Robert Budina said.

In their weekly Monday meeting, actors said they were worried the building might get demolished during the summer, when media attention is smaller and the artistic season comes to a close.

“During our meeting with the parliament speaker, he stressed they will not take any decisions without our agreement. A few days after that meeting, the government’s actions show the opposite. They want to use the finalization of the artistic season so that no one is there,” Alert Celoaliaj said.

In a meeting on Wednesday with the Commission for Media and Education – also supposed to be attended by Minister for Culture Mirela Kumbaro and other Socialist Party lawmakers who were absent – actor Robert Ndrenika said this Public-Private Partnership is theft on the government’s side.

Meanwhile, some of the country’s lawyers also spoke against the contract behind the project law that will build a new theater building, saying it is irregular.

“It’s the first time that a specific draft law is made in the name of a pre-selected contracting party and there is no public contest or prior notice for interest groups. There are legal issues to a Constitutional level,” lawyer Enida Bozheku said.

The project, along with the company that is to build the new high-rise complex part of which the new theater is supposed to be, is pending since Prime Minister Edi Rama was the country’s mayor.

Protests on the Ministry of Culture’s draft law to relocate the theater to a new building in the city’s outskirts as the historic downtown building is demolished to be rebuilt as part of a high-rise commercial complex initially began in February.

The petition, started by 74 actors, reached 4,000 signatures within a week.

Government representatives held meetings with the actors, ensuring them no steps would be taken without consultation and cooling down reactions until last week, when the National Theater issue resurfaced.

Artists, the civil society and the Theater Alliance alike told media this is a cause worth fighting for presently and in the future.

“This building is now a cause, and causes remain, there is no turning backwards,” Reshat Ibrahim, head of the independent artists’ syndicate said.