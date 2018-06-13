Swiss company with alleged ties to Russia’s Gazprom gets major Albania oil fields

TIRANA, June 13 – A Switzerland-based company with business ties to Russian oil giant Gazprom has acquired three oil fields in southern Albania amid allegations that the Albanian government favored it in an international tender a couple of months ago, an investigation has shown.

Transoil Group AG, which has been engaged in minor crude oil production in Albania since 2012, acquired the Gorisht-Kocul, the Cakran-Mollaj and the Amonica oilfields, all located in the region of Vlora, southern Albania in an international tender held on March 31.

The Reporter news agency, BIRN Albania’s online Albanian language publication, says the Switzerland-based company was announced a winner despite its controversial links to Gazprom, unknown shareholders and accumulated debts it owes to the Albanian government for its local oil operations.

In addition, the investigative article cites a conflict of interest as the brother of state-run Albpetrol oil company supervising concession contracts in the Albanian oil sector works as a technical director for Transoil Group’s Albania operations at the Visoka oil field, in southern Albanian region of Mallakastra and that the company had not submitted yet its $6,500 fee with Albpetrol’s bank account for each of the data package when bids were opened.

Last year, the Albanian government withdrew from awarding two of the current three oil fields to Austria-based Jurimex Kommerz Tranzit Ges following media allegations it was linked to Russia’s Gazprom.

The representatives of Gazprom Neft in Serbia and an Austria businessman were reportedly behind the deal whose contract negotiations failed.

Russia’s Gazprom Neft, holds a 56 percent stake in Serbia’s Nafta Industrija Srbje, NIS, the largest energy company whose initial 51 percent stake was acquired in 2009 for $400 million.

In a letter of complaint to Russia’s Gazprom Neft, a subsidiary of Gazprom whose majority 50.2 percent stake is held by the Russian government, Shefqet Dizdari, the Albanian administrator of the Switzerland-based Transoil Group, complains that Serbia representatives of Gazprom were trying to covertly enter Albania “in a dirty scenario which aims the entrance of Gazprom Neft in Albania in a hidden and masked way camouflaged as an Austrian company.”

The Albanian representative of Transoil Group says Gazprom’s Serbia subsidiary “has greatly violated the code of ethics and honesty, aiming to involve Gazprom Neft in a masked way in oil and gas agreements in Albania while entering into a non-disclosure agreement with Transoil Group,” and that he has also complained to the Russian embassy in Tirana about this, according to a letter leaked to Albanian media.

BIRN says the Albanian energy ministry did not unveil the shareholders of Transoil Group but said they were neither Gazprom Neft, nor Serbia’s NIS.

The energy ministry says it has set up a working group to conclude contract negotiations while the final say is expected by the Albanian government.

Earlier this year, the United States imposed new sanctions at allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election and other ‘malign activity’.

The CEO of Russia’s gas exporter Gazprom Alexei Miller was placed on the US sanctions blacklist while Gazprom itself was not affected by sanctions.

Nine companies participated on the March 31 tender, among which Bankers Petroleum, the country’s largest oil producer, which since mid-2016 has been run by a Chinese company.

The Gorisht-Kocul and the Cakran-Mollaj were taken back under state control in early 2017 from U.S.-based TransAtlantic Petroleum, with the Albanian government claiming the concessionaire owed $20 million in debts.

Meanwhile, the Amonica oilfield was taken back into state administration in April 2017 from Albanian-owned Phoenix Petroleum for failing to meet contractual obligations.

The auctions for the three oil fields come at a time when state-run Albpetrol is undergoing restructuring to gradually reduce its excess staff and sell the majority of its remaining assets.

Albpetrol, currently employs about 1,200 workers, and is mainly involved in the supervision of concession deals with companies engaged in oil production and exploration.

The state-run company currently runs only 5 percent of the oil wells, some 1,200, while the remaining overwhelming majority is managed by foreign companies on concession contracts. The company’s assets are estimated at €95 million.

Albania is a major oil producer, with the Chinese-owned Bankers Petroleum as the country’s largest producer and oil giant Shell involved in key exploration projects.

Albania currently has 13 free onshore and offshore oil and gas blocks which are scheduled for concession deals but slowly recovering oil prices following the mid-2017 slump has curbed investor interest.

Albania-Russia relations

Trade and investment ties between Albania and Russia are currently hurt by Albania’s 2015 joining of Western sanctions against Russia over its Crimea annexation and counter-sanctions imposed by Russia.

The 30-year break in diplomatic ties, an Albanian-Russian intergovernmental committee on trade and economic cooperation that has not convened over the past eight years, failure to sign a friendship and cooperation treaty, Albania’s 2015 joining Western sanctions against Russia are some of the main barriers that hold back Russian-Albanian political and economic cooperation, Russian authorities say.

Russia is willing to boost its political and economic ties with Albania if the Balkan country adopts a more pragmatic approach like some of Europe’s leading economies and EU aspirant regional countries do despite EU sanctions in place, Russia’s Ambassador to Albania Alexander Karpushin said earlier this year.

NATO members Albania and Montenegro are the only Western Balkans countries to have joined Western sanctions against Russia.

Albania’s trade exchanges with Russia are estimated at an annual €80 million and are dominated by Albanian wheat and liquid gas imports. Albanian exports to Russia have almost been non-existing following Russian counter-sanctions hitting Albania’s fruit and vegetable exports.

Russian investment to Albania is almost non-existent with sporadic real estate purchases on the southern coastline.

Albania regularly lifts visas for Russian tourist from April to October along with nationals from several other former Soviet Union republics in a bid to increase the number of foreign tourists to the country.

Tiny Albania and the former Soviet Union were asymmetric allies for more than a decade under communism before they split in 1961 over ideological grounds and had no diplomatic ties for about three decades until the early 1990s when communism in Albania collapsed and the Soviet Union dissolved.