AmCham: Unclear taxes, property titles hurt Albania’s investment prospects
Story Highlights
- Mark Crawford, the AmCham Albania president, says lack of cadastral map with clearly defined properties which investors can refer to for their investment plans is the key challenge for Albania and its efforts to attract foreign direct investment
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 14 – Frequently changing tax policies, almost on an annual basis, and unclear land ownership titles and lack of a cadastral map are the key barriers current and