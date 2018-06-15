Saranda makes it to top off-the-radar destinations around the world

TIRANA, June 14 – Albania’s southern pearl, Saranda, has been named by prestigious Business Insider portal as one of the top off-the-radar destinations that deserve holidaymakers’ attention.

“Saranda, a resort in the Albanian Riviera, is equally known for its archaeological ruins and its beaches. While you’ll find the remains of a 5th-century synagogue in the town itself, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that dates to prehistoric times is located about 12 miles outside Sarandë. The site, Butrint, has in the course of its storied history functioned as a Greek colony, a Roman city, and a bishopric,” writes the Business Insider portal.

Saranda is the only Balkan town to make it to the 40 underrated destinations around the world which the Business Insider says deserve more attention compared to popular destinations at the top of tourists’ travel bucket list.

From overlooked second cities — Bergen, Norway, and Valparaíso, Chile, to name a few — to beautiful islands such as Anguilla and Pangkor Island, Malaysia, Saranda, on the southern Albanian Riviera is ranked the second most popular among 40 underrated travel sites.

“If you’d rather catch some rays than sightsee, some of the most popular beaches in the area include Mirror Beach, Santa Quaranta Beach, and Pulebardha Beach.As an added bonus, the Greek isle of Corfu is just a short ferry ride away,” says the Business Insider.

“A friend’s photos of Pulebardha Beach was the impetus for my visit to Albania and it was well worth the visit,” writes a TripAdvisor user.

Known as the pearl of Albanian Riviera, the southernmost Albanian district is a top destination in Albania during summer, offering tourists a combination of rocky and sandy beaches as well as cultural heritage attractions such as the Butrint UNESCO World Heritage site and the Blue Eye spring. Situated just next to the Greek island of Corfu with regular ferry lines, Saranda remains one of Albania’s top destinations despite the boom of uncontrolled constructions somehow spoiling the beauty of Albania’s southernmost coastal town.

“Saranda is a great location for summer travelers who want a good deal without having to compromise cleanliness or good food. Whether you want to relax on the beach and swim to one of the islands in Ksamil, visit ancient archaeological sites like Butrint, or perhaps just enjoy a nice meal or drink next to the glistening Ionian Sea, you will likely find yourself charmed by this unique location,” says a Saranda promotional website.

In 2013, Saranda, known for its beautiful pure Ionian waters, was named by the United States Price of Travel portal as the third cheapest beach destination in Europe.

“The town of Saranda in the south is arguably the highlight of the Albanian Riviera, and part of its appeal is that it’s just across the channel from the (also modestly priced) Greek island of Corfu. Perhaps one day it will be competing for the mass market cheap holidaymaker, so it could be a good choice for those who like to go to those places first so they can complain about the development later,” says the portal.