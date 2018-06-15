Tirana to celebrate World Music Day at Dajti Mountain

TIRANA, June 13 – World Music Day, celebrated on June 21 globally, will find the capital with a special musical event at the Bunkart 1 Museum, at Mount Dajt.

The event, titled Bunk’Music, will start at 7pm in what is known as the Bunkart Room Hall, where artists such as Marsela Cibukaj & Band and All In Band will perform.

Further on, at 8pm at the Bunkart Park, fans will have the opportunity to watch live the Argentina-Croatia match lon a giant screen, accompanied by cold beers and barbeque for those staying.

After the match ends, the event will be transferred to the Bunkart1 forest, where live entertainment will be performed by live rock band Jericho and Vitmar Basha & Band.