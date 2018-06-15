Palace of Congresses to host Swan Lake ballet for two nights

TIRANA, June 14 – The Opera, Ballet and Popular Assembly National Theatre announced that Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece Swan Lake will return at the Palace of Congresses as the most popular and successful show of the ballet troupe from last season.

Swan Lake was first staged in Albania on May 29, 2004, when it came from Russia to Albania to convey the immense emotions from the best known piece of Tchaikovsky’s trilogy.

At the time, it was a co-production with Bulgarian ballerina Dilyana Nikiforova, Yasen Valchanov, the decor was made from the Opera Theater in Rome, with Albanian artists on stage, staged by the choreographer Agron Aliaj and conductors Boris Spassov and Edmond Doko.Tchaikovsky was a great Russian composer of the romantic era, as well as a conductor and a professor.

His music is known for its Russian character, rich harmony and energetic melodies. His work has a more Western inspiration than his contemporaries, as they embody international elements intertwined with popular national melodies.

Tchaikovsky based his creative work on the legacy and traditions of Western Europe’s classic and romantic artists, particularly in that of German and French composers.

His most renowned ballet works include Swan Lake (1876), Sleeping Beauty (1889) and the Nutcracker (1892).