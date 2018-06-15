Tirana celebrates Eid al-Fitr amid calls for charity and support for the vulnerable

TIRANA, June 15 – Thousands of Muslim adherents celebrated Eid al-Fitr – one of the most important days of the religion which breaks the one-month-long fasting of Ramadan- on Friday in Tirana.

Eid al-Fitr comes after a month of abstinence and sacrifices from believers. Religious leaders of the Albanian Muslim Community called for charity and support towards those in need, the poor and the vulnerable.

The Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard, at the centre of Tirana, became the gathering point for a big number of believers to listen to their religious leaders.

“The believer with the utmost confidence is the one with the highest moral,” Skender Brucaj, head of the AMC, said in a public speech.

Brucaj, in calling for the protection of the elderly, poor and unprotected, also told Muslims in the boulevard that “no one is a true believer until he’s taken care of others like they do themselves.”

Believers prayed again this year at the main boulevard, while the new Namazgah Mosque, or Great Mosque of Tirana, which is also going to be the biggest mosque in the Balkans once completed, is being built a few blocks away.

Muslims in Albania have access to their objects of cult in every neighborhood and nearby every community, while their numbers have increased in the past few years.

Nonetheless, Albania is famous in Albania and the world for its religious tolerance and cohabitation, while its history has yet to see any religious-based conflicts.