Capital women protest against gender violence in Albania

TIRANA, June 16 – A number of girls and women protested in front of Tirana’s main police department on Saturday noon, in context of the recent murders of Xhulieta Cuni, killed by 30-year-old Xhafer Mata who then committed suicide, and Ardjana Shahollari, who was killed by her husband during an argument.

Entela Ndrevataj, Sociology student who released on social media the call to protest against the dangers women face daily, dyed her dress red before the protest to show every woman who keeps silent towards cases of violence risks being murdered.

Protesters were holding placards saying “Everyone is equal before the law, except for women,” “The law guarantees special rights to women, by killing them,” “Romeo, why do you kill?” and “The Liberation Army of Girls and Women.”

In addition to speaking against economic and social backwardness and lack of responsiveness toward reports from women who feel threatened from their husbands or partners, the protest’s organizers also spoke against women’s rights organizations, saying they should be active at all times, and not just during the two weeks of global campaigns against violence.

“There is no representative from women’s rights organizations here today. They don’t even give statements, they just exist to steal funds,” Ndrevataj said.

So far, this year six women have been killed and 1275 have obtained restraining orders, while 270 men have been arrested in flagrance for committing violence in the family.