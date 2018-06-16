Gov’t comes up with Albania-Kosovo highway toll reduced fee deal
Story Highlights
- After conducting talks with Albanian and Kosovo business representatives, the government accepted their proposal to postpone resuming the toll road in the Nation’s Highway after the tourist season comes to an end.
TIRANA, June 16 – The government’s inter-parliamentary group and the Milot-Morine road concession company concluded the negotiation process on the issue of Albania’s first toll road system by coming up