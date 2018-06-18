Albania’s central bank emergency intervention not enough to stop euro’s free fall

TIRANA, June 18 – Europe’s single currency continues losing ground against Albania’s national currency despite the early June emergency intervention by the country’s central bank temporarily stopping euro’s free fall which is negatively affecting the country’s exporters, local traders, savers and recipients of remittances in Albania’s highly euroised economy.

Europe’s single currency fell to 125.77 lek on Monday after temporarily gaining ground following Albania’s central bank’s June 6 announcement of emergency intervention to buy excess euro from the local currency exchange market until the national currency stabilizes.

At 125.77 lek, the euro registered the fourth decline in a row after temporarily recovering to a 42-day high of 127.34 lek on June 11 following a 10-year low of 124.17 lek few days earlier, according to Albania’s central bank fixed exchange rate, a reference level in Albania’s free floating exchange rate regime.

Europe’s single currency is yet far below the mid-January peak level of about 134 lek for this year and is about 10 percent down compared to mid-2015 when the euro’s five-year reign of about 140 lek came to an end.

Economy experts say Albania’s central bank intervention is expected to have limited effects on the exchange rate regime considering the huge presence of euros in the local market and an expected increase of inflows as the tourist season enters its peak and dozens thousands of Albanian migrants come home to spend their summer vacations, bringing cash remittances to their family members.

Experts predict the euro will continue to trade at about 126 to 127 lek and not show signs of a significant recovery before late 2018.

“There is big presence of euros and despite the amount of euros that the Bank of Albania can buy, it can stabilize the currency exchange market, but we will never achieve the normal rates before 10 or 12 months,” Albanian economy expert Ardian Civici has said.

“I think that the Bank of Albania intervention and actions should be more visible and clearer so that we can understand to what level this intervention has an impact on at least curbing the euro’s depreciation and stabilizing the currency exchange despite its rate of stabilization,” he adds.

Albania’s central bank has not unveiled how much foreign currency it has purchased, but local media report the Bank of Albania has already converted into national currency a €118 million loan disbursed by London-based EBRD to KESH, Albania’s state-run power utility producing about 70 percent of domestic electricity generation.

Selami Xhepa, another economy expert, says further strengthening of Albania’s national currency could put at risk both the central bank’s inflation target and Albania’s expected economic growth.

“The central bank should continue to remain active so that the national currency’s strengthening comes to an end. Lek’s strengthening would have negative effects on many sectors of the economy, putting at risk the Bank of Albania targets, but also economic growth targets,” says Xhepa.

Albania’s inflation rate was at 2 percent in the first five months of this year, down 1 percent compared to the central bank’s 3 percent target estimated to have a positive impact on consumption and GDP growth as a whole.

Albania’s ruling Socialists expect the country’s growth to recover to 4.2 percent this year, up from a 9-year high of 3.8 percent last year. However, international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF predict Albania’s growth could slow down to between 3.6 to 3.7 percent over the next couple of years as TAP and the Devoll Hydropower, the two major energy-related projects that drove Albania’s growth in the past four years complete their investment stage and no major project replaces them.

Despite worries of euro’s free fall, Albania’s exports enjoyed comfortable double-digit growth in the first five months of this year when they grew by an annual 18.4 percent, according to INSTAT, Albania’s statistical institute.

In another coordinated move, Albania’s central bank decided earlier this month to cut the key interest rate by another 0.25 percentage points to a historic low of 1 percent in a new monetary policy ease that comes two years after the Bank of Albania last cut key rates.

The new cut to the key rate is expected to further reduce national currency-denominated loan rates in a bid to stimulate sluggish credit and consumption and investment.

Albania’s economy is highly euroised with half of total credit and savings denominated in Europe’s single currency which has forced the country’s central bank to undertake a de-euroisation strategy. The euro is a common currency in real estate and car trade in Albania.

Cannabis effect?

The main opposition Democratic Party and some economy experts link the national currency’s constant strengthening to alleged illegal euro inflows resulting from the peak 2016 cannabis cultivation and ongoing drug trafficking in the country, considered a major cannabis producer and a key transit route for cocaine and heroin for European markets.

Opposition MPs claim illegal euro inflows from drug cultivation and trafficking are being laundered in construction projects at a time when credit to the now booming construction sector is not showing any signs of recovery.

Some economy experts also support the idea given the ongoing seizures of Albanian cannabis in neighbouring countries and Western Europe as well as transit drug trafficking through Albania.

In late April 2018, a record 613 kilos of Colombia cocaine with an estimated market value of €180 million, apparently bound for EU markets, was seized at the country’s biggest port of Durres, hidden in a container of bananas.

However, Albania’s central bank and the Albanian government argue the strengthening of the national currency, lek, is a result of the Albanian economy recovering to a 9-year high of 3.8 percent in 2017 and higher euro inflows from FDI-related projects, the tourism industry, exports and remittances. Authorities previously cautioned they could not intervene in the country’s free floating exchange rate regime determined by market supply and demand as long as that was a normal development resulting from fundamental factors.