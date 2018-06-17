Police arrest six in Shkodra, part of cannabis drug-trafficking group

TIRANA, June 17 – Six members of a drug trafficking group were arrested by Special Operations Force experts during a cooperative operation between Shkodra and Lezha local police forces on Saturday.

The arrested, who are residents of Shkodra, Lezha and Malësia, are suspected of trafficking narcotic substances in cooperation with each other in Shkodra District territory.

One of the six arrested has a criminal past, as he was wanted by the police around 4 years ago as a suspect for attempted murder.

In its announcement, the prosecution said other people who have cooperated with the drug trafficking criminal group are also wanted, but didn’t make their identities public.

According to the Shkodra District Prosecutor’s Office, the criminal drug trafficking group was led by citizen Ramadan Mustaf Dushaj, 61-years-old, resident of the Dobre Village of Malesi e Madhe.

He organized and financed activities to transport cannabis from Albania by covering it up with the business of growing and selling agricultural products.

During the operation, police experts managed to detect and sequester an amount of 200 kilograms of plants suspected to be narcotics of the type cannabis, as well as two guns, some mobile phones, radio receivers and vehicles used by the arrested and others still under search.