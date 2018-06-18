Toyota showroom launched in Tirana

TIRANA, June 18 – Japanese giant Toyota has opened a new showroom in Tirana, introducing Albanians with the latest versions and technology of Japan’s iconic carmaker which has been in the global car industry for about eight decades.

The new showroom is managed by an Albanian company, part of a bigger group operating in the insurance market, which has been licensed as a Toyota distributor for Albania, offering comfort and safe vehicle lovers a one-stop shop where they can watch first-hand, test-drive, buy and maintain their cars in the newest showroom just outside Tirana.

“Our philosophy is based on customer service from the introduction of vehicles in the showroom to providing detailed information on every car make, after-sales support and offering these services on time,” said Avni Ponari, the head of one of Albania’s leading insurers who has now acquired the Toyota exclusive rights for Albania.

“During my decades-long experience in managing successful businesses, I have understood that work, dedication, correctness and trust make the most successful cooperation and I am pleased that cooperation with Toyota has such qualities from the beginning,” he added.

A leader in hybrid car sales, Toyota has committed to make more than 10 all-electric vehicle models by the early 2020s and is planning to introduce a hybrid/electric version of all their car models by 2025.

Makoto Ito, Japan’s first resident Ambassador to Albania, described Toyota as a brand with high potential that puts Albania-Japanese business cooperation on track.

“I am very happy that this brand is being welcomed to Albania. I hope I will be able to see more Toyota cars in the future. The investment is key to the developing the economy and the country through its contribution to creating new jobs,” said the ambassador.

The world’s third-largest economy, Japan has been a major donor to Albania through its difficult transition from communism to a free-market economy. Tokyo has given millions, primarily in the rehabilitation of infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

Japan officially opened its embassy in Tirana last July with Makoto Ito as the first resident ambassador to Albania since the two countries re-established diplomatic relations in 1981.