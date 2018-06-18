Corruption and weak rule of law continue to hamper WB’s integration
Story Highlights
- What was mainly stressed by experts is that the region’s countries should focus more on meeting the technical conditions of EU membership, such as truly reforming the justice system, increasing transparency and stepping up the fight against corruption.
TIRANA, June 17 – Corruption, rule of law issues and lack of reforms continue to be the main difficulties Western Balkans countries face on their path to European Union integration,