Albanian artists hold daily protests to protect National Theatre from demolition

TIRANA, June 19 – In Tirana, artists and citizens are holding daily protests next to the National Theater building to protect it from demolition based on a governmental project that foresees building a new National Theatre as part of a high-rise commercial complex in the capital’s centre.

Albanian artists have been protesting for months against plans to demolish the National Theater building, which authorities have described as outdated and unsafe, demanding the restoration of the 75-year-old facility.

The Ministry of Culture and the Municipality of Tirana held an open meeting with the protesting artists, inviting them to be part of the negotiations with Fusha Sh.p.k., the contracting firm that is to build the high-rise complex where the new theatre will be located.

Artists, however, said this invitation placed them in front of a set deal and unacceptable condition.

Tirana’s Mayor Erion Veliaj said the building is unsafe, and that it does not meet the minimal conditions necessary for actors to work, while adding the new building will cost approximately 30 million euros and will meet all required working art conditions.

“The theatre costs, for around 9,500 square meters, would be around 30 million euros considering an investment of 3,000 euros per square meter, in order for it to have all proper parameters. How can we combine parts of the new building with parts of nostalgia in this new project is entirely open to discussion and there is no limit in what we can include,” Veliaj said.

Nonetheless, artists remain decided to protect the building and the territory surrounding and called on the government to withdraw its draft law as a condition to continue normal negotiations.

The draft-law for the negotiations’ specific conditions foresees directly selling the land to the Fusha Sh.p.k. private company, thus ignoring the law on managing private property and laws on public-private partnerships.

In this context, some of the country’s lawyers have also spoken against the contract behind the project-law, saying it is irregular to hire a pre-selected contracting party to build the complex without public contest or prior notice of interest groups.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of younger and older artists are joining the protest after the Friday deadline they gave to the government to withdraw its draft-law last week passed.

“I’m here to support you because here is where our life is, I’ve worked here for around 40 years. Demolishing it would consist of a big sin for me,” renowned Albanian artist Roza Anagnosti said in a speech in front of a crowd protesting in the rain in front of the National Theatre on Saturday.